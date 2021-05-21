Spain to let travellers from UK and Japan in without a PCR test from May 24
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:10 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain will allow travellers from Britain and Japan into the country without a negative PCR test for COVID-19 from May 24, according to an order published in the state gazette on Friday.
UK restrictions still require travellers returning to Britain from Spain to isolate upon arrival.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement