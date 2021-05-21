Left Menu

Spain to let travellers from UK and Japan in without a PCR test from May 24

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:10 IST
  • Spain

Spain will allow travellers from Britain and Japan into the country without a negative PCR test for COVID-19 from May 24, according to an order published in the state gazette on Friday.

UK restrictions still require travellers returning to Britain from Spain to isolate upon arrival.

