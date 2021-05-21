J-K reports first case of black fungus
The COVID-19 patient, who is admitted to Government Medical College GMC hospital, is critical, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, said.Giving details, Principal GMC hospital, Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma told PTI that the man suffers from diabetes and was immunocompromised.
The first case of black fungus or mucormycosis in Jammu and Kashmir was on Friday detected in a 40-year-old man here, officials said. The COVID-19 patient, who is admitted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, is critical, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, said.
Giving details, Principal GMC hospital, Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma told PTI that the man suffers from diabetes and was immunocompromised. She said that this is an avoidable complication which can be restricted by strictly monitoring the blood sugar levels of COVID-19 patients put on steroids, which was being undertaken by doctors at the hospital.
