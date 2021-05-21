Russia reports 8,937 new COVID-19 cases, 389 deaths

Russia reported 8,937 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 2,954 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,983,845.

The government coronavirus task force said 389 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 117,739.

Advertisement

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)