Russia reports 8,937 new COVID-19 cases, 389 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:20 IST
Russia reported 8,937 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 2,954 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,983,845.

The government coronavirus task force said 389 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 117,739.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

