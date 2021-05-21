Left Menu

COVID-19 death tolls are likely a "significant undercount", WHO says

Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be a "significant undercount", the World Health Organization said on Friday, saying 6-8 million people may have died so far. Presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO estimated that total deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were at least 3 million last year or 1.2 million more than officially reported.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:27 IST
COVID-19 death tolls are likely a "significant undercount", WHO says
World Health Organisation Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be a "significant undercount", the World Health Organization said on Friday, saying 6-8 million people may have died so far.

Presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO estimated that total deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were at least 3 million last year or 1.2 million more than officially reported. "We are likely facing a significant undercount of total deaths directly and indirectly attributed to COVID-19," it said.

The U.N. agency officially estimates that around 3.4 million people have died directly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic by May 2021. "...This number would truly be two to three times higher. So I think safely about 6 to 8 million deaths could be an estimate on a cautionary note," said Samira Asma, WHO's Assistant Director-General in its data and analytics division at a virtual press briefing.

WHO data analyst William Msemburi said that this estimate included both unreported COVID-19 deaths as well as indirect deaths due to the lack of hospital capacity and restrictions on movements among other factors. "The challenge is that the reported COVID-19 [death toll figures] is an undercount of that full impact," Msemburi said.

The WHO did not give a breakdown of the figure, referred to by health experts as "excess mortality".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021