Spain working with EU to extend COVID passport outside the bloc
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:54 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain is working with the European Commission to extend the European Union COVID-19 travel card outside the bloc, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday.
A pilot project trialing these passes will soon be widened to test with airport operator AENA and other partners, she added.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Carolina Darias
- European Commission
- Spain
- European Union
- Spanish
Advertisement