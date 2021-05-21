Left Menu

Japan approves more COVID-19 vaccines and expands state of emergency

Japan has so far recorded about 695,000 novel coronavirus infections and 12,000 COVID-19 deaths - much fewer than many countries - but its medical system is increasingly strained by a spike in more infectious variants of the virus. With the Olympics starting on July 23, Tokyo is under particular pressure to bring infections and strain on the medical system down from the most dire "Stage Four" level and emerge from a state of emergency as scheduled this month.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:08 IST
Japan approves more COVID-19 vaccines and expands state of emergency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan expanded a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa on Friday, just as it approved two more coronavirus vaccines to speed up its lagging inoculation campaign. The newly approved vaccines, from Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC, will join the one co-developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in a vaccination drive that began in mid-February.

But AstraZeneca's vaccine would not be used for the time being, the company said. Earlier media reports said the government would hold off on their use due to concerns over blood clots and bleeding in some people. "We are aware that our vaccine is not going to be used right away," a spokeswoman at AstraZeneca said. Japan has arranged to buy 120 million doses of the British-Swedish drugmaker's vaccine.

Japan has so far vaccinated just 4.1% of its population, according to Reuters' global tracker https://tmsnrt.rs/3vbj5CE, the slowest rate among the world's larger, rich countries. In contrast to some other Group of Seven (G7) countries that are beginning to end pandemic-busting lockdown measures, much of Japan remains under emergency curbs amid the fourth wave of infections.

On Friday, the government added Okinawa to its list of nine prefectures under the strictest emergency measures. They include Tokyo, where the Olympic Games are due to start in about two months. JAPAN INC, PUBLIC FEARS OVER OLYMPICS

Fears that the Olympics would turn into a super-spreader event have persisted, keeping the majority of the public opposed to holding the Games this year. A Reuters corporate survey https://jp.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-2020-japan-companies-poll/fretting-about-covid-most-japan-firms-say-olympics-should-be-cancelled-or-postponed-reuters-poll-idUSKCN2D12SZ published on Friday showed nearly 70% of Japanese firms also want the Games either canceled or postponed. The state of emergency for Okinawa would run for about a month from Sunday through June 20, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, beyond the May 31 end of the other nine.

The move marks the third consecutive week that Japan has expanded the state of emergency. Japan has so far recorded about 695,000 novel coronavirus infections and 12,000 COVID-19 deaths - much fewer than many countries - but its medical system is increasingly strained by a spike in more infectious variants of the virus.

With the Olympics starting on July 23, Tokyo is under particular pressure to bring infections and strain on the medical system down from the direst "Stage Four" level and emerge from a state of emergency as scheduled this month. After a 30-minute meeting with Suga on Friday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said she requested a sufficient supply of vaccines for the capital as it begins mass vaccinations next week, and said the two shared their commitment to working towards a "safe and secure" Olympics this summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021