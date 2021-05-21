Norway to further ease COVID-19 restrictions from May 27, PM says

Norway will take the next major step in unwinding restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 27, allowing larger groups of people to meet and the public serving of alcohol until midnight, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday.

Local restrictions will however in some places remain tougher than the national rules to prevent regional flare-ups of the virus.

