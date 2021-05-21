Left Menu

20 people affected by black fungus in Puducherry: Lt Governor

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said 20 people including a couple of government staff were affected by Mucormycorsis or black fungus in the union territory and were receiving treatment.

The territorial administration would soon issue a notification to declare black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, she told reporters here after receiving 50 oxygen concentrators from World Health Organisation at Raj Nivas here.

All hospitals should inform the health department as soon as they received patients with symptoms of the black fungus.

She said black fungus was spreading fast in Puducherry and those suffering the ailment should not take medicines on their own but approach hospitals for treatment.

Condoling the death of a reporter, the Lt Governor said she had consulted Chief Minister N Rangasamy on the need to provide relief to the families of journalists who succumb to Covid-19.

Tamilisai Soundararajan said those in the age group of 18 to 44 were coming forward enthusiastically for vaccination against Covid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

