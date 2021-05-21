Stage set for five-day annual flower show via virtual mode

Udhagamandalam, May 21 (PTI): With the second wave of Covid-19, the Nilgiris district administration on Friday made arrangements for the public to witness the annual flower show here only via virtual mode and social media.

The show from May 21 normally attracts more than 1.5 lakh visitors, but was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Though arrangements were made for this year's show by placing 25,000 flower pots and planting five lakh flower saplings, the show had to be held only through social media and virtual mode in view of the pandemic, official sources said.

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran inaugurated the show in the presence of Collector Innocent Divya and senior officials of the Horticulture Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)