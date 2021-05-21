EU to donate at least 100 mln COVID vaccines to poorer nations this year
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:45 IST
The European Union intends to donate at least 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations by the end of this year, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
Europe "aims at donating at least 100 million doses too low- and middle-income countries by the end 2021", von der Leyen said kicking off a global health summit in Rome meant to coordinate the world's fight against the pandemic.
