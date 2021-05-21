Left Menu

Five Himachal cops died of COVID-19; 2,874 test positive so far

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:52 IST
Five Himachal cops died of COVID-19; 2,874 test positive so far
Five Himachal Pradesh police personnel have died after contracting COVID-19 so far, state Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said on Friday.

Four of them succumbed to the virus during the first wave, while one police personnel died during the ongoing second wave, he said.

The DGP told the media that 2,874 police personnel in the state have so far tested positive for the virus.

Of them, 2,378 people have recovered while the remaining 496 are still under active cases category. Two police personnel are being treated at hospitals.

The DGP further stated that 90 per cent of police personnel in the state were administered both doses of vaccines.

As many as 15,339 of the total 17,415 HP police personnel have got both the doses, he added.

