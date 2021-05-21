Singapore Chinese chamber of commerce contributes to ‘India Covid Relief Fund’

A Chinese trade association in Singapore on Friday donated SGD 50,000 (USD 37,579) to the Red Cross’ ‘India Covid Relief Fund’ here to help the country overcome the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) made the contribution, saying this humanitarian relief will play a part in helping India overcome the health crisis.

Advertisement

The fund is being supported by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) and the Little India Shopkeepers Association (LISHA).

Announcing the donation, SICCI Chairman Dr T Chandroo said, “We want to thank Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) for their steadfast response to India’s unprecedented crises and commitment to help India cushion the impact of the second wave.'' ''We are greatly indebted to the Chinese business community who are standing together with us heart-to-heart to help India in this time of dire need,” it said.

SCCCI President Roland Ng said: ''Covid is a global pandemic which we shall fight and overcome together. Thus, we stand in solidarity together in this noble initiative undertaken by our fellow associations SICCI and LISHA to address challenges in India. We believe this humanitarian relief will play a part in helping India overcome this crisis.'' Singapore Red Cross Secretary-General and CEO Benjamin William said the widespread casualties resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic throughout India was heartbreaking.

''The priority now is to get urgently needed medical supplies to hospitals and other medical institutions in India,'' he said.

''It is heartwarming to see people and organisations from all walks of life supporting this effort to help communities affected by the pandemic in India. We hope that these donations will go some way towards helping India overcome its public health emergency,” said William. India recorded 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

With a total of 2,59,551 fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991. The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)