Goa: Task force, experts' panel for COVID-19 third wave

A 15-member special task force and an experts committee will be formed in Goa to tackle a possible third wave of coronavirus infections in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

A 15-member special task force and an experts' committee will be formed in Goa to tackle a possible third wave of coronavirus infections in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday. While the STF will comprise the CM as the chairperson, the state health minister Vishwajit Rane will be the vice-chairperson and other members would include doctors from the state-run and private sectors, Sawant informed.

''The experts' committee will be headed by Goa Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar and it will take a call periodically on amending COVID-19 protocols. Both committees will have pediatricians as the third wave may reportedly affect children. We have also decided to set up a 60-bed special Intensive Care Unit for children in the Super Specialty Block of GMCH,'' the CM informed.

Sawant said the state would float global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines so that people in the 18-44 segment can get inoculated on demand immediately.

