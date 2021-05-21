Left Menu

UP to declare black fungus as notifiable disease

During a meeting on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, In compliance with the order of the central government, black fungus should also be declared a notified disease on the lines of COVID.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:26 IST
UP to declare black fungus as notifiable disease
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government will declare black fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act later in the day, a senior official said after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions in this regard.

The Union government had on Thursday urged states and Union Territories to make mucormycosis or black fungus a notifiable disease under the Act, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients. A notifiable disease is required by law to be reported to the government authorities. The collection of information allows the authorities to monitor the disease and provides early warning of possible outbreaks. During a meeting on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, ''In compliance with the order of the central government, black fungus should also be declared a notified disease on the lines of COVID. Order in this regard should be issued today and be made effective,'' a government statement said. Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said the order will be issued by Friday evening. In consultation with health experts, the state government is making arrangements for proper medical treatment of all patients, the statement said quoting the CM said.

According to the statement, officials at the meeting told the CM that medicines for the treatment of black fungus have been made available in every district. Details of all patients suffering from black fungus are being made available to experts, the statement said.

So far, around 300 COVID patients suffering from black fungus have been admitted to hospitals in the state, an official spokesman said. According to information received from Lucknow's King George's Medical University, 73 patients have been admitted there, of which 23 were admitted in the past 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

