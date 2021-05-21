Left Menu

Greece sees tourism traffic at 50% of 2019 levels this year - spokeswoman

Peloni said early signs on arrivals have been very positive, although not indicative since there were still curbs on movement in Europe to be lifted. Greece has been one of the early advocates of a COVID-19 certificate in the European Union that would ease travel restrictions and allow it to rescue its key summer season.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:27 IST
Greece sees tourism traffic at 50% of 2019 levels this year - spokeswoman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece expects tourist arrivals this year to reach half the levels seen in 2019, a government spokeswoman said on Friday, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the country's worst tourism season in decades in 2020.

Greece, which relies on tourism for a fifth of its economy, saw just 7 million tourists and 4 billion euros in revenues in 2020, down from a record 33 million visitors and 18 billion euros in revenues in 2019. On May 14, authorities lifted quarantine rules for non-EU visitors who have been vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19.

"We can expect traffic at 50% of 2019 levels," Greek government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told Greek website newsbomb.gr. Peloni said early signs on arrivals have been very positive, although not indicative since there were still curbs on movement in Europe to be lifted.

Greece has been one of the early advocates of a COVID-19 certificate in the European Union that would ease travel restrictions and allow it to rescue its key summer season. The EU reached a deal on Thursday on certificates designed to open up tourism across the 27-nation bloc as a rapid pick-up of vaccinations allows widespread easing of restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021