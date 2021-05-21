English COVID-19 prevalence rises after five weeks of falls
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:36 IST
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has risen after dropping for five straight weeks, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.
The ONS said that an estimated 1 in 1,110 people had COVID-19 in the week ending May 15, compared to 1 in 1,340 a week earlier.
