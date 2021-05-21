Days after sculptor Raghunath's death, his two sons die of COVID

The two sons of eminent sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra died of COVID-19 within days of their father succumbing to the infection, family sources said on Friday.

Raghunath Mohapatra (78), a former Rajya Sabha member who was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, died at AIIMS- Bhubaneswar on May 9 while undergoing treatment for COVID-19, they said.

His younger son Prasanta Mohapatra (47), a former captain of Odisha's Ranji Trophy cricket team, died of the infection at the same hospital on Wednesday, they added.

The sculptor's eldest son Jashobanta Mohapatra (52), who was shifted to the SUM Covid Hospital from AIIMS on Wednesday in a critical state, succumbed on Thursday despite the best efforts of the medical team, the hospital said in a statement.

Prasanta was the first to be found COVID-positive, following which the father and the brother tested positive.

All three of them were admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar but Jashobanta was shifted to the private hospital after his father and brother died at the government facility.

Mohapatra's youngest son Sushant had died in a road accident three years back.

Mohapatra's wife Rajani and her three daughters-in-law are distraught as the family witnessed three deaths in less than a fortnight, said his elderly uncle Bhaskar Mohapatra.

Mohapatra was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the President.

The second wave of the coronavirus has devastated many families in the state with several members succumbing to the infection.

A woman and her son from Dhabalgiri in Jajpur district died on the same day while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The incident happened at the Tata COVID-19 Hospital on May 19 as first Sailabala died, and then her son Ratiranjan succumbed.

In Bargarh district, a couple was cremated on one pyre after they died of COVID-19 within hours. The deceased were identified as Giridhar Meher (50) and his wife Khirabadi Meher (48) of Bichindda village.

In Cuttack's Tangi area, a COVID-positive woman died a day after her son's death. While Dayanidhi died first, his mother Shantilata died a day after due to cardiac arrest.

A 70-year-old man, identified as Kumbhakarna Bhoi, died 10 days after his daughter Sanjukta's death due to COVID-19 in the Brajrajnagar town.

In Angul town, a father, identified as Satrughna Pradhan, passed away on the 11th day of his son Dushasan's death due to COVID-19.

