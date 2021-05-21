Left Menu

Days after sculptor Raghunath's death, his two sons die of COVID

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:39 IST
Days after sculptor Raghunath's death, his two sons die of COVID
  • Country:
  • India

The two sons of eminent sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra died of COVID-19 within days of their father succumbing to the infection, family sources said on Friday.

Raghunath Mohapatra (78), a former Rajya Sabha member who was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, died at AIIMS- Bhubaneswar on May 9 while undergoing treatment for COVID-19, they said.

His younger son Prasanta Mohapatra (47), a former captain of Odisha's Ranji Trophy cricket team, died of the infection at the same hospital on Wednesday, they added.

The sculptor's eldest son Jashobanta Mohapatra (52), who was shifted to the SUM Covid Hospital from AIIMS on Wednesday in a critical state, succumbed on Thursday despite the best efforts of the medical team, the hospital said in a statement.

Prasanta was the first to be found COVID-positive, following which the father and the brother tested positive.

All three of them were admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar but Jashobanta was shifted to the private hospital after his father and brother died at the government facility.

Mohapatra's youngest son Sushant had died in a road accident three years back.

Mohapatra's wife Rajani and her three daughters-in-law are distraught as the family witnessed three deaths in less than a fortnight, said his elderly uncle Bhaskar Mohapatra.

Mohapatra was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the President.

The second wave of the coronavirus has devastated many families in the state with several members succumbing to the infection.

A woman and her son from Dhabalgiri in Jajpur district died on the same day while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The incident happened at the Tata COVID-19 Hospital on May 19 as first Sailabala died, and then her son Ratiranjan succumbed.

In Bargarh district, a couple was cremated on one pyre after they died of COVID-19 within hours. The deceased were identified as Giridhar Meher (50) and his wife Khirabadi Meher (48) of Bichindda village.

In Cuttack's Tangi area, a COVID-positive woman died a day after her son's death. While Dayanidhi died first, his mother Shantilata died a day after due to cardiac arrest.

A 70-year-old man, identified as Kumbhakarna Bhoi, died 10 days after his daughter Sanjukta's death due to COVID-19 in the Brajrajnagar town.

In Angul town, a father, identified as Satrughna Pradhan, passed away on the 11th day of his son Dushasan's death due to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021