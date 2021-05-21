Haryana to start post-Covid care centres in major govt hospitals: Anil Vij

Post-Covid care centres 'Umang' will be started in all major government hospitals in Haryana from Monday for patients cured of the infection but still facing some problems, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday.

"These special centres will deal with post-Covid complications among recovered patients and doctors will advise necessary treatment," Vij told PTI over the phone when asked what role these centres will play.

He said these special clinics named 'Umang' will be opened in all major government hospitals of the state.

"A dedicated room will be reserved for these centres in such hospitals. Doctors including psychologists, physiotherapists and Yoga teachers will be on duty at these clinics," he added.

"It has generally been seen that various Yoga exercises help the patients who have been cured of Covid, so those visiting these centres will be apprised of this," he said.

He said all arrangements have been put in place and these centres will be started from Monday.

The health minister earlier took part in a Covid-19 review meeting through video conferencing. The meeting with deputy commissioners and administrative secretaries was chaired by Chief Minister ML Khattar.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Khattar was told by officials that more than 51 lakh vaccination doses have been administered till now to eligible beneficiaries in the state, the government said in a statement.

In the meeting, the chief minister was also informed that in the ongoing fight against the pandemic, the health authorities are ensuring the timely delivery of oxygen cylinders at the doorstep of the home-quarantined patients and about 10,000 cylinders have been delivered to the needy patients to date. Khattar directed officials concerned to ensure the delivery of this life-saving gas within two hours.

