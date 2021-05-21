Left Menu

100 oxygen concentrators provided to Covid care centres

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:24 IST
100 oxygen concentrators provided to Covid care centres
  • Country:
  • India

Dharmasthala dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade has provided 100 oxygen concentrators to needy Covid care centres in hospitals through Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP).

The concentrators have been purchased and are being sent to hospitals where they are required, SKDRDP executive director L H Manjunath said in a press release here.

Of the 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 have been provided to patients under home isolation in Bengaluru.

A concentrator bank has been set up at the planning office in Bengaluru to make them available for needy patients, he said.

Considering the Covid situation in north Karnataka, 10 oxygen high-flow machines would be immediately installed at KIMS hospital, Kubballi, district hospital, Chitradurga, and SDM hospital, Dharwad.

Ventilators are also being purchased to make them freely available to patients severely affected with Covid-19, Manjunath said in the release.

PTI MVG NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021