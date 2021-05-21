Left Menu

Italy recommends suspending debt-service payments to help poorer countries

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Friday recommended temporarily suspending debt service payments to help poor countries battling COVID-19, adding that Rome would offer an additional 300 million euros ($366 million) to distribute vaccines to them.

"Italy has given 86 million euros to COVAX and a further 30 million to related multilateral projects... I am very glad to announce today that this week we plan to increase significantly this contribution and add at least 300 million euros," Draghi said.

G20 President Italy and the European Commission are co-hosting a one-day virtual event to focus on ways to overcome the pandemic. ($1 = 0.8188 euros)

