Sweden registers 3,168 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Friday

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 15 new deaths, taking the total to 14,366 . The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks. Sweden has been an outlier in the fight against the pandemic and has opted against lockdowns, instead relying on mostly voluntary measures.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 21-05-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:35 IST
Sweden registered 3,168 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed, as the third wave of the pandemic continued to decrease in intensity. The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 15 new deaths, taking the total to 14,366 . The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden has been an outlier in the fight against the pandemic and has opted against lockdowns, instead relying on mostly voluntary measures. The death toll has been higher than in other Nordic countries but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

