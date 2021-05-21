Pfizer-BioNTech to provide 1 bln vaccines to poorer nations this year
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-05-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:36 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Pfizer and BionTech pledged on Friday to deliver 1 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to poorer nations this year and another 1 billion next year, the boss of Pfizer said.
"Pfizer and BioNTech are pledging to provide 2 billion doses of our COVID-19 vaccines to middle- and low-income countries over the next 18 months," Albert Bourla told a global health summit.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement