Pfizer-BioNTech have yet to decide whether COVAX to handle vaccine pledge to poorer nations
Updated: 21-05-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:45 IST
Pfizer and BionTech have yet to decide whether their new commitment, announced by Pfizer on Friday, to supply 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries will be handled by the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX.
"We are currently still evaluating this," said a BioNTech spokeswoman.
A Pfizer spokesman said he could not yet provide that information.
