England's estimated COVID R number edges up

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:08 IST
England's estimated COVID R number edges up
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The estimated reproduction "R" rate in England has edged up to between 0.9 and 1.1, Britain's health ministry said on Friday after an official estimate showed the epidemic was no longer shrinking.

An R-value between 0.9 and 1.1 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 9 and 11 other people. The R number has returned to its level of two weeks ago after last week when the estimated range dipped to between 0.8 and 1.1.

The daily case growth rate was estimated at -2% to +1%, compared to -3% to +1% last week.

