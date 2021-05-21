Health News Roundup: Inside the race to find a COVID-19 treatment pill; EU advises against second AstraZeneca shot and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India and Pfizer at impasse over vaccine indemnity demand -sources

Pfizer and the Indian government are at loggerheads over a demand by the U.S. drugmaker for legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in one of the world's biggest markets, two sources told Reuters. India has not given any manufacturer of a COVID-19 vaccine indemnity against the costs of compensation for any severe side effects, which is a condition Pfizer has obtained in many countries where its shots have already been widely rolled out, including Britain and the United States.

Inside the race to find a COVID-19 treatment pill

In early 2020, as a new deadly coronavirus began spreading around the world, Pfizer Inc assembled what it called a "SWAT team" of scientists and chemists to identify a potential treatment to fight COVID-19. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant, which had begun exploring a vaccine, also wanted to produce a pill that could stop the infection from progressing, similar to how the widely-used Tamiflu drug fights influenza. The team scoured Pfizer's library of molecules looking for unused compounds to help jumpstart the process and quickly identified a promising candidate.

G20 health summit looks to boost vaccine access, drugmakers to offer cut-price shots

Leaders of the world's largest economies kicked off a global health summit on Friday, where drugmakers were expected to promise cut-price supplies of vaccines for poorer nations to help end the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group of 20 nations looked set to call for voluntary licensing and technology transfers to enable a rapid increase in vaccine production but will sidestep a push from the United States and other nations to waive valuable patents for shots.

Pfizer-BioNTech have yet to decide whether COVAX to handle vaccine pledge to poorer nations

Pfizer and BionTech have yet to decide whether their new commitment, announced by Pfizer on Friday, to supply 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses too low- and middle-income countries will be handled by the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX. "We are currently still evaluating this," said a BioNTech spokeswoman.

Japan approves more COVID-19 vaccines, expands state of emergency

Japan expanded a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa on Friday, as authorities approved two more coronavirus vaccines to speed a lagging inoculation campaign. The newly approved vaccines, from Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC, will join the one co-developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in a vaccination drive that began in mid-February.

China's Xi pledges $3 billion in international aid, proposes vaccine cooperation forum

China's President Xi Jinping on Friday pledged $3 billion in aid over the next three years to help developing countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and proposed setting up an international forum on vaccine cooperation. The forum would be "for vaccine-developing and producing countries and other stakeholders to explore ways of promoting fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world," Xi said at the G20 Global Health Summit, urging major countries to make more vaccines available to developing nations.

EU advises against second AstraZeneca shot in people with blood clots

The second shot of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine must not be given to anyone who has had blood clots with low blood platelets after receiving the first, Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday. The recommendations for healthcare professionals were provided by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as part of an ongoing review into rare, but severe blood clots possibly linked to inoculation after the shot and also Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.

'Faster than the virus': India's financial hub gears up for a third COVID-19 wave

India's crowded financial hub Mumbai won plaudits this year for tackling the second wave of the pandemic better than any other metropolis in the country - and it is gearing up to get ahead of a potential third wave that experts fear could affect children. Mumbai is building four mammoth centers across the city with units for children infected with COVID-19 and it is working closely with a special task force that includes some of India's top pediatricians, the city's civic chief said.

Italy government ready to fund ReiThera COVID-19 vaccine project, minister says

Italy's government is ready to finance the COVID-19 vaccine project developed by ReiThera despite a ruling by the country's audit court rejecting a plan to pump public funds into the local biotech company, a minister said on Friday. Italy's hopes of producing its own COVID-19 vaccine were thrown into doubt after the audit court's ruling last week.

IMF says ending COVID-19 pandemic possible at cost of some $50 billion

The International Monetary Fund on Friday unveiled a $50 billion proposal to end the COVID-19 pandemic by vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and at least 60% by the first half of 2022. Doing so, IMF officials say, would inject the equivalent of $9 trillion into the global economy by 2025 due to a faster resumption of economic activity, with rich countries potentially benefiting the most.

(With inputs from agencies.)