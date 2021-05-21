500 vials of Covishield missing from Hyderabad hospital
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI): A total of 500 Covishield vials, used to treat Covid patients, have been reported missing from a government hospital here, police said on Friday.
The medical superintendent of the hospital at Kondapur has lodged a complaint that 50 boxes containing 500 Covishield vaccines have gone missing, the police said.
The boxes were found missing when the superintendent asked one of his colleagues to check the stock on May 19, they said.
While examining CCTV footage, the police said they saw one of the hospital staff suspiciously moving in the refrigerated room.
Further investigation is on, the police said.
PTI GDK NVG NVG
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covishield
- Kondapur
- CCTV
- Hyderabad
ALSO READ
50 lakh Covishield doses meant for export to UK to be used in India for vaccinating 18-plus
70 per cent Covishield stock for vaccination of 45-plus age- group due for 2nd dose in K'taka
50 lakh Covishield doses meant for export to UK to be used in India for vaccinating 18-plus
Kerala receives 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield
Delhi received over 2.67 lakh doses of Covishield for 18-44 age group on May 11: AAP MLA Atishi.