Tourists to feel highly confident about Thailand's tourism offerings with unique 'SHA certification'

As a bold, timely safety measure to mobilize Thailand’s hospitality and tourism industry, The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration–‘SHA’ certification has instilled high levels of confidence in tourists who wish to explore Thailand in the new-normal days ahead. The SHA certification program has also received acceptance from World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) recognizing it to be on par with the WTTC SafeTravels global health and hygiene standardized protocols.The WTTC SafeTravels stamp is based on the current World Health Organisation (WHO) and United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The SHA certificationisthus, considered an important safety net in Thailand during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand(TAT) stated, “Ensuring high health and safety standards will be one of the key criteria for Thai tourism to establish its competitive advantage in the recovery period. The desire to travel will remain strong, but when it actually comes to the decision-making time, visitors will opt for those destinations where they feel confident about their personal safety.” As more and more Thai establishments seek this certification, it is ensured that SHA guidelines and safety protocols are well-understood by them. Post strict audits by specially appointed committee, a checklist is drawn out to mark SHA standard of hygiene, health and cleanliness for the entire premises, equipment, and operational staff.

The Amazing Thailand SHA logo comes with a set of responsibilities too as it represents a mark of quality certification for hygiene. The certification logo can be proudly displayed by establishments that make the final cut after they have passed the initial certification process along with regular audits for continued compliance.The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA project was launched in May 2020 by Minister of Tourism and Sports and Tourism Authority of Thailand With public-private sector co-operation between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Ministry of Public Health (Department of Disease Control, Department of Health, and Department of Health Service Support) and tourism-related government and private sector organizations, SHA certification is aimed to boost Thai tourism industry to ensure visitors and tourists feel welcomed and have peace of mind while booking their stay and recreational activities around the kingdom. The SHA project has ascertained tourism guidelines as an integral part of overall national preventive measures. This move largely benefits both Thai nationals and foreign tourists to explore without any hesitation and have a happy Thai experience.

There are 10 categories of establishments that can seek SHA certification including Restaurants / food outlets; Hotel / accommodation and convention centres; Recreation and tourist attractions; Tourist transport vehicle; Travel agents / tour operators; Health and beauty parlours; Department stores and shopping centres; Sports stadiums for tourism; Theatres / cinemas along with Souvenir shops and other utility stores.

The SHA logo issued by TAT has a validity period of two years. All the names of the accredited establishments get entered into a public database. In fact, if there are any violations reported then the TAT authority also holds rights to revoke the logo usage.

Every establishment that can proudly display the SHA logo also finds their names mentioned in the communication channels of Tourism Authority of Thailand. For the benefit of, the names of the SHA certified establishments are regularly updated via www.tourismthailand.org/thailandsha For more information on tourism offerings in Thailand, visit www.tourismthailand.org

