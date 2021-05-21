Delhi records 3,009 COVID cases, 252 deaths; positivity rate dips to below 5 pc

Delhi recorded 3,009 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 252 fatalities from the coronavirus infection, while the positivity rate dipped to 4.76 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 22,831.

The positivity rate on Friday declined to below 5 per cent from 36 per cent registered on April 22, signifying a marked improvement in the situation of the pandemic.

Delhi's Friday tally was almost 3,000 cases, the daily count dipping to below the 4,000-mark for the third consecutive day. The positivity rate on Thursday had stood at 5.5 per cent.

This is the lowest daily cases count since April 1 when 2,790 cases and nine deaths were recorded.

Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip in the daily cases count amid the second wave of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 3,846 cases and 235 deaths, and 3,231 cases and 233 deaths on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said there were 197 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in hospitals across the city, till Wednesday night, including non-residents who have come to the city for treatment.

The minister also said many inoculation centres for the 18-44 age group are being shut in Delhi from Friday as the city has run out of vaccine for this category.

Amid rising cases of black fungus,Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had said that dedicated centres were to be set up for the treatment of black fungus cases at three city government-run hospitals.

On May 15, Kejriwal had said, ''The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway'', while sounding a tone of caution.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has got lowered due to COVID-19, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

Delhi has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

A total of 63,190 tests, including 45,685 RT-PCR tests and 17,505 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,12,959. Over 13.5 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases decreased to 35,683 on Friday from 40,214 a day before, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 20,673 from 23,851 on Thursday while the number of containment zones dropped to 50,074 from 56,833 a day before, it said. PTI KND KJ

