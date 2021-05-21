Left Menu

Meghalaya reports 25 COVID-19 deaths, 828 new cases

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:44 IST
Meghalaya reports 25 COVID-19 deaths, 828 new cases
  • India

Meghalaya's COVID-19 death toll surged to 414 as 25 more people succumbed to the disease on Friday while 828 new cases pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 27,755, a senior Health department official said.

The deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills district (15), West Jaintia Hills (6) and one each from West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills, North Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills district respectively, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Meghalaya currently has 6,861 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,480 patients have recovered from the disease, including 419 people on Friday, he said.

The state has so far tested 5.98 lakh samples for COVID-19, War said.

A total of 4.33 lakh people have been inoculated in the state of which over 83,000 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the health services director added.

