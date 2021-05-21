Left Menu

500 vials of Covishield missing from Hyderabad hospital

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:46 IST
500 vials of Covishield missing from Hyderabad hospital
  • Country:
  • India

(EDS: RPT after removing words from para-1) Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI): A total of 500 Covishield vials have been reported missing from a government hospital here, police said on Friday.

The medical superintendent of the hospital at Kondapur has lodged a complaint that 50 boxes containing 500 Covishield vaccines have gone missing, the police said.

The boxes were found missing when the superintendent asked one of his colleagues to check the stock on May 19, they said.

While examining CCTV footage, the police said they saw one of the hospital staff suspiciously moving in the refrigerated room.

Further investigation is on, the police said.

PTI GDK NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021