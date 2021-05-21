Left Menu

Zafaryab Jilani’s condition serious but under control: Hospital

The condition of All India Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB Secretary Zafaryab Jilani, undergoing treatment at a private hospital after suffering brain hemorrhage, is serious but under control, the hospital said on Friday.After CT scan and other investigations, blood clots were found in the front side of the brain. A team of neuro surgeons operated him Jilani and removed the blood clots. He is in ventilator.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:51 IST
The condition of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Secretary Zafaryab Jilani, undergoing treatment at a private hospital after suffering brain hemorrhage, is “serious but under control'', the hospital said on Friday.

''After CT scan and other investigations, blood clots were found in the front side of the brain. A team of neuro surgeons operated him (Jilani) and removed the blood clots. He is in ventilator. His condition is serious but under control,'' a medical bulletin issued by the Medanta hospital here said.

It said a team of neurologists is monitoring his health.

Jilani, a former additional advocate general, was on Thursday admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital after he suffered brain hemorrhage.

He slipped and fell down on a floor wet from rains while coming out of his office around 4.30 pm on Thursday, Jilani’s son Nazam Zafaryab had said.

Nazam said Jilani, who is above 70, fainted due to injuries in his head.

