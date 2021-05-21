Left Menu

Bayer sets up oxygen plant at hospital in Gujarat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:04 IST
German drug and agrochemicals major Bayer on Friday said it has set up an oxygen plant with a capacity of 35 normal cubic metre per hour (NM3 per hour) at a local hospital in Vapi, Gujarat. The plant, officially commissioned on Friday at LG Rotary Hospital, has a capacity of 35 NM3 per hour of oxygen (1.18 metric tonnes per day) and will provide round-the-clock oxygen supply for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Bayer said in a statement.

In addition, the plant will have an oxygen storage tank with a capacity of 2 kilolitres.

Bayer set up the oxygen plant in three weeks by converting its existing 200 NM3 per hour nitrogen plant at its Vapi site to manufacture medical-grade oxygen with a purity level of 91-93 per cent.

Bayer Vapi Director and Site Manager Narendra Shah said, ''The oxygen generation plant is a small step in this direction, to contribute towards safeguarding the health and lives of patients in Vapi and neighbouring cities.'' The company is fully committed to supporting its employees, stakeholders and local communities to emerge stronger together from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

