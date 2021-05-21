Left Menu

Collective efforts brought down daily COVID count in UP: Adityanath

The state has succeeded in bringing down the daily coronavirus count due to collective efforts, said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.UP has strongly fought the COVID pandemic challenge under able guidance of the prime minister, cooperation of the Union government, alertness of his public representatives and a massive campaign by their district administrative teams, the CM told reporters.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:07 IST
''UP has strongly fought the COVID pandemic challenge under able guidance of the prime minister, cooperation of the Union government, alertness of his public representatives and a massive campaign by their district administrative teams,'' the CM told reporters. ''It’s the result of the collective fight that UP has been successful in bringing down daily positive cases to nearly 7,700'', he said. The CM claimed that in the past 20 days, a massive campaign against the pandemic in urban and rural areas has resulted in rise in recoveries. So far, the state has conducted 4.62 crore tests, he said. ''To make the fight against the pandemic more effective, the largest campaign of screening through surveillance committees has been launched, in which rapid response teams in rural areas are identifying symptomatic persons, carrying antigen tests in villages besides distributing medicine kits,'' he said. Adityanath congratulated his party legislatures in the district for setting up oxygen plants here. He said during the pandemic, the government decided to provide free ration to 15 crore eligible people under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojna. Moreover, the UP government was standing firmly with street vendors, rickshaw-pullers, washermen and other such daily wage earners whose livelihood had been badly hit, he claimed. The CM said his government has also floated a global tender to procure adequate number of vaccines. Earlier in the day, the chief minister inspected an integrated COVID command centre at the collectorate and made a brief visit to Aadhachat village.

