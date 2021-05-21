Union minister Balyan’s 2nd cousin dies of Covid

A cousin of Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan died of Covid-19 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh on Friday, an aide of the minister said.

Balyan’s 61-year-old cousin Rahul Balyan had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Rishikesh since April 30 after he tested positive for Covid-19, a private assistant to the minister of state for Agriculture and Food Processing said.

Advertisement

He died of the infection today in the hospital, he added He said three days ago, the minister’s other cousin, Jitender Balyan, had died of Covid-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)