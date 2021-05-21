Left Menu

Stock getting over, 18-44 group vaccination in Delhi may be halted temporarily from Monday: Atishi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:13 IST
Stock getting over, 18-44 group vaccination in Delhi may be halted temporarily from Monday: Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

The vaccination drive against coronavirus in Delhi will have to be suspended for the 18-44 age group from Monday due to the vaccine stock getting over, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday. She said that for the 45-plus age group as well less than a day's stock of Covaxin is left, while the Covishield stock for them can last up to eight days.

As many as 77,438 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Thursday, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021