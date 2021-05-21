Stock getting over, 18-44 group vaccination in Delhi may be halted temporarily from Monday: Atishi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The vaccination drive against coronavirus in Delhi will have to be suspended for the 18-44 age group from Monday due to the vaccine stock getting over, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday. She said that for the 45-plus age group as well less than a day's stock of Covaxin is left, while the Covishield stock for them can last up to eight days.
As many as 77,438 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Thursday, she said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covaxin
- Delhi
- Covishield
- MLA Atishi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
`Maha needs Covaxin doses as 4-5 lakh people due for second shot'
Delhi CM writes PM Modi, requests to allow other companies to manufacture Covaxin and Covishield
COVID-19: No Covaxin for 18-44 yrs age group in Delhi from today, limited stock left for 45+
Covaxin doses unavailable for 2nd day in Mumbai; citizens fume
Delhi has only one day's Covaxin stock left: Satyendar Jain