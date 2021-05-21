Left Menu

32 cases of black fungus reported in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:14 IST
32 cases of black fungus reported in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, May 21 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 32 cases of mucormycosis, commonly called black fungus, the Health Department said on Friday.

Chittoor district topped with 10 followed by Prakasam with six, Guntur four, West Godavari and Kadapa three each, Anantapuramu and Kurnool two each, Srikakulam and SPS Nellore one each, the department said in a report.

Krishna, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts did not report any cases so far, it said.

While 10 cases were reported in the State on May 16, three came on the 19th and 19 more on the 20th of that month.

The State government has notified mucormycosis under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and issued the Andhra Pradesh Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021 to be in force for a year.

All the healthcare facilities (government and private) will follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ICMR and the State government,'' Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said in the notification.

''They should report each and every suspected or confirmed case of mucormycosis to the Commissioner, Health, through the District Medical and Health Officer concerned and also to the district Collectors, the Principal Secretary said.

No person, institution or organization should spread any information or material for management of mucormycosis without permission from the Health Commissioner, he said.

Any individual or organisation disobeying the regulations would be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Singhal said.

The State government has identified 17 hospitals in different districts for treatment of black fungus and placed orders with three pharma companies for purchase of 16,650 Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections, 2,250 Posaconazole injections and 90,000 tablets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021