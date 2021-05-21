32 cases of black fungus reported in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, May 21 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 32 cases of mucormycosis, commonly called black fungus, the Health Department said on Friday.

Chittoor district topped with 10 followed by Prakasam with six, Guntur four, West Godavari and Kadapa three each, Anantapuramu and Kurnool two each, Srikakulam and SPS Nellore one each, the department said in a report.

Krishna, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts did not report any cases so far, it said.

While 10 cases were reported in the State on May 16, three came on the 19th and 19 more on the 20th of that month.

The State government has notified mucormycosis under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and issued the Andhra Pradesh Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021 to be in force for a year.

All the healthcare facilities (government and private) will follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ICMR and the State government,'' Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said in the notification.

''They should report each and every suspected or confirmed case of mucormycosis to the Commissioner, Health, through the District Medical and Health Officer concerned and also to the district Collectors, the Principal Secretary said.

No person, institution or organization should spread any information or material for management of mucormycosis without permission from the Health Commissioner, he said.

Any individual or organisation disobeying the regulations would be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Singhal said.

The State government has identified 17 hospitals in different districts for treatment of black fungus and placed orders with three pharma companies for purchase of 16,650 Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections, 2,250 Posaconazole injections and 90,000 tablets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)