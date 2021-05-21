3 infants at Mathura orphanage die of COVID

Three infants, residing at an orphanage here, have succumbed to COVID, officials said on Friday.

While 22-day-old Rani died on May 15 during treatment at District Women Hospital, 20-day-old Kazil passed away on Monday, they said, adding a two-month-old baby, identified as Anshu, succumbed to the virus on Thursday.

The three were residents of Rajkiya Bal Shishu Sadan, a government-run welfare home.

“Other children have been quarantined and the infected staff has been withdrawn from their service,” Chief Medical Officer Rachna Gupta said.

The orphanage has been disinfected and steps are being taken to contain the virus, she said. CORR PTI MGA MGA

