COVID: Total count of vaccine doses administered in Delhi crosses 50L-mark, says DyCM

In a tweet, he also lamented that the government had to close down vaccination centres for the 18-44 years age group due to non-availability of vaccine.Delhi has crossed total 50 lakh vaccination doses benchmark today including 1st and 2nd dose.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:26 IST
The total count of anti-COVID vaccine doses administered in Delhi crossed the 50 lakh-mark on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. In a tweet, he also lamented that the government had to close down vaccination centres for the 18-44 years age group due to ''non-availability of vaccine''.

''Delhi has crossed total 50 lakh vaccination doses benchmark today (including 1st and 2nd dose). But it's unfortunate that we have to close our centres, for 18+ age group, because of non-availability of vaccine,'' he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said many inoculation centres for the 18-44 age group are being shut in Delhi from Friday as the city has run out of vaccine for this age group.

