COVID: Total count of vaccine doses administered in Delhi crosses 50L-mark, says DyCM
In a tweet, he also lamented that the government had to close down vaccination centres for the 18-44 years age group due to non-availability of vaccine.Delhi has crossed total 50 lakh vaccination doses benchmark today including 1st and 2nd dose.
- Country:
- India
The total count of anti-COVID vaccine doses administered in Delhi crossed the 50 lakh-mark on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. In a tweet, he also lamented that the government had to close down vaccination centres for the 18-44 years age group due to ''non-availability of vaccine''.
''Delhi has crossed total 50 lakh vaccination doses benchmark today (including 1st and 2nd dose). But it's unfortunate that we have to close our centres, for 18+ age group, because of non-availability of vaccine,'' he tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said many inoculation centres for the 18-44 age group are being shut in Delhi from Friday as the city has run out of vaccine for this age group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Satyendar Jain
- Manish Sisodia
- lakh-mark
ALSO READ
Delhi: Petrol price up by 25 paise, diesel by 30 paise
Delhi Police on lookout for Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, other suspects in Chhatrasal Stadium murder
Delhi: COVID-19 patients in home isolation can now apply online to get oxygen
Over 67,000 more people administered COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi
British Airways flies aircraft with emergency aid to Delhi