SpiceHealth launches mobile RT-PCR testing laboratory in Aurangabad

SpiceHealth on Friday said it has launched a mobile laboratory to conduct RT-PCR tests in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, to curb the spread of COVID-19.Aurangabad, like the rest of the country, has been battling with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:36 IST
SpiceHealth on Friday said it has launched a mobile laboratory to conduct RT-PCR tests in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

''Aurangabad, like the rest of the country, has been battling with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. With new additions each day, the total caseload in the city has surged past 1.38 lakh,'' the company's statement noted.

SpiceHealth is a healthcare company run by Avani Singh and Ajay Singh -- promoters of SpiceJet airline.

Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth, said, “Aurangabad is the third city in Maharashtra after Mumbai and Nagpur where SpiceHealth has set up its RT-PCR mobile testing laboratory. We will soon have one in Nashik too.'' India has been badly hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs and equipment.

With a total of 2,59,551 fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991 while the death toll rose to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

