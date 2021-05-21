3,848 fresh COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths in J-K
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 3,848 fresh COVID cases that took its tally to 2,63,905 while 43 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,465, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 1,442 were from the Jammu division and 2,406 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they added.
The officials said that Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases (598), followed by Jammu (401) and Budgam (344).
The number of active cases in the UT is 49,893 while 2,10,547 patients have recovered so far.
