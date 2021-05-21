Lockdown in Karnataka extended till June 7, says CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced extension of lockdown from May 24 to June 7 for a period of 14 days to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State.

The stringent restrictions are already in effect from May 10 and was supposed to end on May 24. However, due to the new order, they would end on the morning of June 7.

Advertisement

''We have taken some decisions regarding the lockdown after discussing them with our senior Ministers, chief secretary and other officials,'' the Chief Minister told reporters.

''Heeding to the suggestions of experts, we have decided to extend the stringent restriction from May 24 to June 7,'' he said.

''In view of public health and the suggestions of the experts, the restrictions have been extended, and we expect people's cooperation, Yediyurappa said.

''I appeal to the people to abide by the COVID appropriate behaviour of wearing facemasks in public places, maintaining hygiene and social distancing in public places,'' he said.

The Karnataka government had put restrictions since April 7 but imposed strict restrictions from May 10 when the COVID cases and fatalities did not abate.

Karnataka today reported 32,218 fresh infections and 353 fatalities taking the total infections and deaths due to COVID to 23,67,742 and 24,207 respectively.

The State has 5,14,238 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)