Left Menu

6 more die of COVID in Noida, 3 in Ghaziabad

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:57 IST
6 more die of COVID in Noida, 3 in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded six more COVID-19 deaths that pushed its toll to 412 while Ghaziabad had another three, pushing its fatality count to 405, official data showed on Friday.

The cumulative death toll of the two neighbouring district's adjoining Delhi reached 817, according to data released by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 394 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 61,284. Its active cases reached 4,891, the data showed.

Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 1,003 new cases that pushed its case tally to 52,707 and active cases to 3,300, it showed.

On the brighter side, 461 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 452 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 55,981 and 49,997, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.67 per cent and recovery rate at 91.34 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.75 per cent and 93.10 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state reached 1,06,276 from 1,16,434 on Thursday while the overall recoveries climbed to 15,34,176 and the death toll surged to 18,760 on Friday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021