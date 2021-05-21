6 more die of COVID in Noida, 3 in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded six more COVID-19 deaths that pushed its toll to 412 while Ghaziabad had another three, pushing its fatality count to 405, official data showed on Friday.

The cumulative death toll of the two neighbouring district's adjoining Delhi reached 817, according to data released by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 394 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 61,284. Its active cases reached 4,891, the data showed.

Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 1,003 new cases that pushed its case tally to 52,707 and active cases to 3,300, it showed.

On the brighter side, 461 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 452 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 55,981 and 49,997, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.67 per cent and recovery rate at 91.34 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.75 per cent and 93.10 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state reached 1,06,276 from 1,16,434 on Thursday while the overall recoveries climbed to 15,34,176 and the death toll surged to 18,760 on Friday, the data showed.

