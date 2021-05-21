West Bengal: 40-bed COVID recovery-cum-isolation centre inaugurated at ER's Majerhat Sports Complex

A 40-bed COVID recovery-cum-isolation centre was inaugurated here at Eastern Railways' Majerhat Sports Complex on Friday. The centre was inaugurated by Railway Manager of Eastern Railways (ER) SP Singh.

The release informed that this facility would treat the less complicated COVID cases, patients with mild symptoms, and also has provision for oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators. The COVID patients recovering at B R Singh Hospital will be shifted to Majerhat for final recovery and discharge.

Provisions for tea, coffee, breakfast, meals, and mineral water for the patients will be made at the centre, and doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff will be available on a 24X7 basis. Dedicated ambulance service on a round the clock basis will also be provided by this facility, along with all the required medicines.

With the upsurge of the COVID infections, B R Singh Hospital of Eastern Railway has come up with all sorts of facilities for treatment of COVID patients. The number of beds with oxygen pipeline was increased at the B R Singh Hospital, and an additional CCU would also be made functional at the shortest possible time.

Electronic gadgets were provided in different wards for communication of relevant information to the relatives of the patients, the release stated. A new oxygen plant with a capacity of 13,000 litres and an RT-PCR testing lab is also being installed by the ER.

In an endeavour to provide more effective treatment, the ER has ensured sufficient stock of essential medicines including Remdisivir injection, the release said. (ANI)

