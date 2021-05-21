Bed capacity at hospitals in Erode will go up: TN Minister

Erode (TN), May 21 (PTI): The Erode district administration has decided to increase the number of beds for Covid patients in government hospitals, Tamil Nadu Housing Minister Muthusamy said on Friday.

As for now, 500 beds would be added to the Perundurai IRT Government Medical College Hospital here, he said.

Advertisement

In 60 colleges and schools in the district, 3,000 beds were provided and as on date a total of 950 patients admitted there, the Minister pointed out.

Regarding vaccination and oxygen, he said at present there is minor shortage. ''The Chief Minister M K Stalin is taking efforts to import the vaccine and oxygen from other States and within the next few days everything will be available.'' M P Saminathan, the Information and Publicity Minister, said Covid cases were rising in Chennimalai in the district and efforts were taken to curb the spread of the infection.

The two Ministers jointly inspected the arrangements made by the Health Department to arrest the spread and held discussions with officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)