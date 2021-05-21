COVID-19: Cummins India's Pune plant asked to remain shut for 4 days

The Pune civic body has asked Cummins India Limited to shut its plant for four days after 50 employees were detected with COVID-19, an official from the firm said on Friday.

The firm said it was taking all precautions as well as following government regulations on the issue, but added that only four positive cases were found since last week, while the number of active cases was 11 currently in a workforce of over 2,000.

The firm said the infection positivity rate in its plant was much less than that in civic areas like Kothrud and Pune.

A notice issued by Pune Municipal Corporation assistant commissioner Sachin Tamkhade on May 19 said guidelines were not followed properly in the firm's plant due to which some employees got infected.

An inspection had found that 50 employees were presently coronavirus positive, while the caseload over the past two months stood at 240, including three deaths, it added.

''It has been found there is only one dining place (canteen) where all employees come together for meals, and that could be the possible spot for the COVID-19 virus spread,'' the notice stated.

The plant was declared a 'corona spot' and asked to remain shut between May 20 and 23, and submit a report by May 22 after subjecting staff to RT-PCR tests, PMC officials said.

The firm, in a statement, said, ''Right now, since last week we have found only four positive cases. We have only 11 active COVID-19 cases as of date in an employee strength of 2000 plus. All these cases have been detected outside the workplace due to everyday screening at the entry and exit, social distancing at shop floors, common areas, etc. There is very little possibility of infection at the workplace.'' The firm also claimed its had conducted a vaccination drive for employees and contractors above 45 years of age. PMC Assistant Commissioner Tamkhade said the plant inspection was carried out after three staff deaths were revealed and the firm was asked to submit a report.

''They gave us a report on May 12 which said, as on that day, active cases were 50, and it was on this basis that it was issued a notice. If the firm now says it has only 11 active cases, the the negative reports of the remaining 39 must be submitted to us,'' Tamkhade said.

