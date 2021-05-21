Telangana logs 3464 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths; Recoveries cross half million mark

Telangana on Friday reported 3,464 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.47 lakh, while 25 fatalities pushed the toll to 3,085.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 534, followed by Rangareddy (243) and Medchal Malkajgiri (219), a health department bulletin said.

Advertisement

Active cases stood at 44,395.

The total number of cumulative cases was 5,47,727.

The day saw 4,801 people being discharged from hospitals, taking the overall number to 5,00,247.

Over 65,000 samples were tested today, taking the total to over 1.44 crore.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.86 lakh, the bulletin said.

The Case Fatality Rate and recovery rate in the state stood at 0.56 per cent and 91.33 per cent, compared to 1.1 per cent and 87.2 per cent at the national level, it said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday visited the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospitalin Warangal, where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

He spoke to some of the patients and enquired about their health, an official release said.

The Chief Minister also visited the central prison there.

He later held a video conference with all collectors and Superintendents of Police and asked them to implement the ongoing lockdown strictly, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)