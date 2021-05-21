Left Menu

COVID: 57 more deaths, 2,662 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Of the new fatalities, ten people were between the age group of 22 to 48 years, according to data updated by the state health department till 7 pm. The state has currently 31,519 active cases, it said.A total of 4,533 more people have recovered from the infection, pushing the overall recoveries to 1,41,198, a senior official said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-05-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 21:01 IST
Shimla, May 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,638 on Friday with 57 more fatalities, while 2,662 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,75,384. Of the new fatalities, ten people were between the age group of 22 to 48 years, according to data updated by the state health department till 7 pm. The state has currently 31,519 active cases, it said.

A total of 4,533 more people have recovered from the infection, pushing the overall recoveries to 1,41,198, a senior official said. PTI DJI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

