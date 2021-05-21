Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm hours: DEL95 VIRUS-SC-LD UP HOSPITALS SC stays Allahabad HC's 'Ram bharose' order on COVID-19 management in UP; says HCs should refrain from passing directions ''not implementable'' New Delhi: Observing that high courts should refrain from passing directions not implementable, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court order relating to management of the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh in which it had also said that the entire healthcare system in villages and small cities of the state was ''Ram bharose'' (at God's mercy).

DEL93 BIZ-GOVT-2ND LD TWITTER Govt objects to Twitter's 'manipulated media' tag on toolkit tweets; seeks removal of tag as probe on New Delhi: Hours after a BJP spokesperson's tweets on an alleged Congress 'toolkit' on the Centre's COVID-19 response were labelled as 'manipulated media', the government on Friday asked Twitter to remove the tag, saying the social media platform cannot pass judgment on a matter under investigation.

NATION: DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 2.59 lakh fresh cases, 4,209 fatalities New Delhi: The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. DEL34 VIRUS-TESTS-POSITIVITY RATE Record 20.61 lakh COVID tests done in a day in India; daily positivity rate dips at 12.59%: Govt New Delhi: More than 20.61 lakh tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country, the highest-ever tests done in a single day, while the daily positivity rate has declined to 12.59 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

DEL55 PM-VIRUS-LD VARANASI PM pitches for 'doorstep treatment' for Covid, fights back tears in video conference with docs Varanasi/Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged bringing medical services closer to COVID-19 patients, coming up with a new mantra –- Jahan bimaar, wahin upchaar –- at a video conference with doctors where he choked up while speaking of lives lost to the virus.

DEL98 ED-3RDLD KALRA ED finds Kalra, aides dealt in 7,000 oxygen concentrators; recovers 151 liquor bottles during raids New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided multiple premises linked to businessman Navneet Kalra and his associates in Delhi-NCR as part of a money laundering probe linked to a recent case of alleged hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators, official sources said.

DEL31 MEA-JAISHANKAR LD US Boosting cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines to be focus of Jaishankar's 5-day visit to US New Delhi: Procurement of coronavirus vaccines and raw materials to boost domestic production is set to be a major focus area of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's five-day visit to the United States beginning Monday.

DEL82 DL-FARMER-PM Samyukta Kisan Morcha writes to PM to resume talks over farm laws New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions, Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging resumption of talks over the three farm laws they have been agitating against at Delhi borders since November last year.

DEL68 UKD-3RDLD BAHUGUNA Noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna passes away, cremated with state honours Dehradun: Renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, who pioneered the Chipko movement, died of Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh on Friday.

CAL5 WB-MLA-SEAT-LD MAMATA Mamata likely to contest from Bhabanipur constituency, sitting MLA to vacate seat Kolkata: West Bengal agriculture minister and veteran TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay vacated the Bhabanipur assembly seat on Friday, paving way for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest bypoll from her old bastion, party sources said.

BUSINESS DEL89 BIZ-RBI-2NDLD SURPLUS RBI approves higher payout of Rs 99,122 cr to govt Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India approved paying a higher-than-expected Rs 99,122 crore to the government as a dividend, providing cushion to the state at a time when a crippling second wave of the novel coronavirus may strain public finances.

LEGAL BOM10 GA-COURT-LD TEJPAL Goa court acquits journalist Tarun Tejpal of rape charges Panaji, May 21 (PTI) A sessions court in Goa on Friday acquitted journalist Tarun Tejpal of sexually assaulting a former female colleague. LGD21 SC-LD YSRC-MP SC grants bail to rebel YSR Congress MP in sedition case lodged in Andhra Pradesh New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday granted bail to rebel YSR Congress MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who was arrested in a sedition case lodged by Andhra Pradesh Police. FOREIGN FGN67 VIRUS-WHO-DEATHS United Nations: At least 3 million people are estimated to have died from the COVID-19 pandemic globally in 2020, about 2 times higher than the 1.8 million official fatality figure reported by countries to the WHO, a “significant undercount” of total deaths directly and indirectly attributed to the coronavirus, the global health agency said on Friday. By Yoshita Singh FGN48 CHINA-TIBET-WHITEPAPER-BORDER-VILLAGES Beijing: China is ramping up efforts to develop the infrastructure in remote villages located along Tibet's border with India, Bhutan and Nepal, according to a white paper on Tibet issued by the Chinese government on Friday. By K J M Varma PTI MGA MGA

