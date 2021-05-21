Decline in COVID-19 positivity rate in Jammu: Admin

Jammu district has seen a decline in overall COVID-19 positive cases below 7 percent from the 10 percent in the beginning of May, an official said on Friday.

After new containment strategy and other measures being taken by the district administration, overall coronavirus positivity rate which was above 10 percent in the first week of May has dropped to below 7 percent in the last few days, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Anshul Garg told reporters here.

Advertisement

He, however, said despite the decreasing trend in the positive cases, the district administration has not lowered its guard and it is taking all measures to combat the pandemic.

“Equivalent emphasis has been given on testing in urban as well as rural areas. Around 7,000-8000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis,” Garg said.

He said the administration is laying more emphasis on early testing as testing, tracking and treatment is the only solution to win the battle against COVID-19.

Garg said with the active participation of local bodies’ members, a redefined containment strategy has been developed under which a village-wise roaster is being maintained to isolate the positive patients.

The deputy commissioner said the administration has taken several measures and is working round the clock to augment the availability of oxygen-supported beds not only in the GMC and associated hospitals but also at district and sub-district hospitals.

He also said that as per the directions of the Lieutenant Governor, each panchayat of the Jammu district will have five-bedded and each block 30-bedded COVID Care facilities soon.

“These will be established within days for which adequate resources and manpower has already been mobolised,” Garg said The deputy commissioner further said during the door-to-door mopping exercise, more than 2,250 positive patients have been provided with COVID kits including oxy-meters, essential medicines and dos and don’ts pamphlets. Moreover, around 5,000 kits have also been distributed to the public in general, he added.

Garg said the majority of 45 plus age group persons have been vaccinated under the inoculation drive.

He said over 3.55 lakh beneficiaries of this age group have been given the first dose of vaccine and the left out beneficiaries will be covered soon to achieve the 100 percent target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)