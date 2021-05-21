Left Menu

Covid positive woman gives birth to twins at AMCH

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 21-05-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 21:38 IST
A COVID-19 positive woman gave birth to healthy twin babies conceived by IVF at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, an official said.

The principal of AMCH, Dr Sanjiv Kakati in a communique said a cesarean delivery was carried out on Wednesday night at a 35 weeks pregnant woman hailing from Moran who had attained pregnancy by In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) procedure.

On May 19th night the woman was admitted with some complications in a private hospital, where she was detected to be COVID-19 positive, hospital sources said.

As she was COVID positive the woman was referred to AMCH from the private hospital, the sources said.

A team of doctors from AMCH successfully carried out emergency cesarean section on her and delivered two babies - a 2.5 kg boy and 2 kg girl, the communique said.

Both the babies are COVID negative, it said, adding that the mother and babies are doing fine.

''It is a great achievement. A salute to the dedicated doctors serving at AMCH'', said Dr Kakati.

Till date during the second wave of COVID, he said 34 successful deliveries, including 20 cesarean section and 14 normal, had been carried out on COVID positive mothers in April and May, the communique said.

